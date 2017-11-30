St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Georges River Council plans a summer of spectacular events

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 20 2023 - 10:40am, first published November 30 2017 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

George River Council today launched its Summer Event Program for 2017-18 which features a series of spectacular celebrations showcasing the vibrant, diverse and inclusive local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.