Georges River Council plans a summer of spectacular events

George River Council today launched its Summer Event Program for 2017-18 which features a series of spectacular celebrations showcasing the vibrant, diverse and inclusive local community.
The big three events, the Magic of Christmas Concert, the Australia Day Festival and Lunar New Year Festival on February 10 need no introduction.
They have all become big attractions not only for the Georges River area but across Sydney.
This summer they will be supported by an expanded program including the return of the popular outdoor cinema series, night markets and women’s cricket at Hurstville Oval.
“Each event celebrates the diversity of our community and provides opportunities for residents and visitors alike to join together and be part of the free events we have coming up over the summer season,” Georges River Council mayor Kevin Greene said.
The program kicks off with the Magic of Christmas at Buss Bush Park on Saturday, December 9, featuring food and market stalls, children’s activities, a full program of live entertainment, Christmas carols, and the traditional visit by Santa.
The free event will be headlined by popular actor and singer Jay Laga’aia.
For the first time, the Christmas show will culiminate in a fireworks display from 8.45pm in the sky over Kogarah Bay.
The next big event is Georges River Council’s Australia Day Festival on January 26 with an exciting program of live entertainment headlined by one of Australia’s top country and western acts, the McClymont Sisters.
For more than 25 years, the Australia Day festival has been a vibrant family celebration.
Held on the foreshore of Kogarah Bay at Carss Bush Park from 10am to 9pm, the day will include live music, cultural performances, roving entertainers, sideshow amusements, food and market stalls and a fireworks display.
The 2018 Lunar New Year Festival will welcome in the Year of the Dog with a spectacular street festival with dragon dancers, cultural performances and market stalls at Forest Road, Hurstville on Saturday, February 10.
“Now in its 15th year the Lunar New Year Festival is a reflection on the vibrancy and diversity of our community,” Cr Greene said.
“Tens-of-thousands of people flock to Hurstville for for the wonderful festival atmosphere.”
This year’s street festival will include a street parade and an expanded program of live entertainment with a headline act that has yet to be announced.
The Lunar New Year celebrations will be supported by a program of cultural events and workshops throughout February include a fruit carving workshop with celebrity chef Charlie Yan, Chinese, a Lion dance and martial arts demonstration, Chinese brush painting and calligraphy classes and author’s talk by Barry Li on the new Chinese: How they are changing Australia.
Cricket will play a big role this summer with the women’s Sydney Sixers WBBL team scheduled to play three Big Bash matches at Hurstville Oval in January 2018.
The first match will be against the Brisbane Heat on Friday, January 19.
The Sixers are then scheduled to play Adelaide Strikers on Saturday, January 27 and then again on Sunday, January 28.
Other events include the return of the Outdoor Cinema and Night Markets Series at Carss Bush Park on Saturday, January 20, Saturday, February 3 and Saturday, March 3.
Georges River Council’s Major Events Advisory Committee member Cr Vince Badalati, representing committee chair Cr Christina Wu, said the committee has concentrated on expanding the entertainment program at each event.
“For the Australia Day event, one of Australia’s best-known country and western acts will be performing on the day, the McClymont Sisters,” he said.
Cr Badalati said the council’s Summer Events program will help shine the light on the Georges River community with a series a vibrant and diverse events
“The major events not only bring the community together but are a reflection of everything that makes Georges River area a great place to live.
“The three major events have over the year been widely attended by people not just from the Georges River area but all over Sydney.”
Each event has been tailored to include more entertainment including live music and performances, he said.
All events will will be accessible for people of all ages, including those with disability.
