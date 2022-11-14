St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Port Hacking Croquet Club celebrates 40th anniversary

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Speakman, Carol Provan, Annette Sillan, Pamela Markwell and Wal Gaskell with the 40th anniversary cake. Picture supplied

Port Hacking Croquet Club might not be as well known in the community as football, netball and surf clubs, but "we still do an important job", says vice president Pamela Markwell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.