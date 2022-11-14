Port Hacking Croquet Club might not be as well known in the community as football, netball and surf clubs, but "we still do an important job", says vice president Pamela Markwell.
"We offer something to a generation that's a little bit forgotten," she said.
The club in Caringbah South celebrated its 40th anniversary in October with members past and present.
Special guests included Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman, Sutherland Shire deputy mayor Carol Provan and assets officer Annette Sillan.
Mr Speakman officially opened the club's new shelter, which was provided through the state government's Local Sports Clubs Grant program.
Sutherland Shire Council was also acknowledged for the many improvements made to the grounds to make access safer for members and guests.
The anniversary cake was cut by members Wal Gaskell, a member since 1991, and Floyd White, who greatly contributed to the completion of the new shelter installation.
Mr Speakman congratulated the club "on a great 40 years of giving members the opportunity to connect and be active".
The club, which describes itself as "friendly and social", says croquet is played by both men and women on equal terms and provides and promotes social, physical and mental wellbeing and the additional benefits of being outside in the fresh air.
"Croquet is a low impact sport that does not require bending and the mallet is skillfully weighted so that a player requires little strength to strike the ball," the club says. "The mallet also assists as a walking aid to people with balance issues.
"The game is mentally challenging and exciting, requiring tactical ability, judgment and skill rather than strength and fast reflexes."
The club started as an offshoot of South Caringbah Women's Bowling Club with one court.
When the bowling club went into liquidation 11 years later, croquet was allowed to continue on the council site and the club was able to add a second court.
Mrs Markwell said membership had always stayed around the present number of 58.
The pandemic had provided a boost "because it gave people a new appreciation of doing something that's outdoors and safe", she said.
"We have a lot of outside groups come and play - people from friendship clubs, Probus and retirement villages.
"It is very social but also competitive. We have a saying that we are enemies on the court and friends off the court.
Free tuition is provided. For further information on joining and lessons, call Pam, 0417 542 811 or Alan, 0417 653 060.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
