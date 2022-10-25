The passing of Ian Bourke, one of Sutherland Shire's longest serving and most respected club leaders, has caused great sadness.
Mr Bourke, a former champion swimmer and police diver, served on the Board of Cronulla RSL Memorial Club for more than 19 years and was president for the last 14 years.
He was a life member of Cronulla RSL, Cronulla RSL Swimming Club, Cronulla Polar Bears Swimming Club and St George Leagues Club.
Mr Bourke, who celebrated his 80th birthday in September, died on October 24 after a short illness.
"It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of our beloved club president and life member Ian Bourke, who passed away peacefully today," the club said in a statement.
"Ian's core focus was to improve the lives of our members and the community, epitomising the philosophy in which Cronulla RSL is founded upon.
"Guided by Ian's leadership, Cronulla RSL has undergone significant transformation and growth.
"The board, management and staff extend our deepest condolences to Ian's wife Ann and his daughter Stephanie at this difficult time. Ian will be missed by us all who fondly chatted with him as he checked on his beloved club regularly.
"We are forever grateful for Ian's dedication and leadership."
Comments on the club's Facebook page painted a picture of a man who was held in the highest esteem as much for his human qualities as his administration and sporting skills.
Chief executive Sue McNeill wrote, "Words can never express the love and respect we all had for Ian our president. Ann and Steph are in our hearts and we share our sadness with them. Thank you Boss".
Harold and Julie Donald wrote "on behalf of all Cronulla RSL Bowling Club members over the decades".
"Ian always had our back and balanced his duties to the RSL and the bowlers with great judgment and a positive attitude," they wrote. "He was a great mate and will be sorely missed. Sincere condolences to Ann and Stephanie and best wishes to Sue and her team for the club's future as Ian would want".
Cronulla RSL Sub branch president Cory Rinaldi said, "Such sad news and a huge loss for the community of Cronulla. I will never forget the kindness, respect and support you've always shown to me as the Sub branch president. Your dedication to the Cronulla RSL and the veteran community will always be remembered. RIP buddy".
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said, "This is such sad news", while Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce described Mr Bourke as "a good man, well respected. He will be sadly missed".
John Holt said it was a sad day for Mr Bourke's family, but "also a tragic loss for the wider community".
"Men like Ian guide, inspire and encourage those around them," he wrote. "Ian's contribution in so many areas has been outstanding. It is not well known that it was Ian's support and his police expertise that was fundamental to the initial success of the Kurnell Triathlon Series. We have lost a much loved and admired man. RIP Ian."
Mr Bourke steered the club through one of its most challenging periods when in 2012 a $6 million project was launched to replace the bowling green overlooking the beach and park with a large, family-friendly, semi-outdoor dining area.
He and other officials put the case that it would make use of the club's biggest asset, the views, and make it less reliant on poker machine revenue.
The board consulted extensively on the plans and received overwhelming support at the annual general meeting.
A similar, but more expensive development proposal in 1999-2000, which involved less consultation, failed and the board was thrown out.
More recently, Mr Bourke through his support behind a dramatic change in the club's culture by banning single-use plastic items.
Up until two years the club was sending an average of 120,000 plastic straws in waste to landfill annually.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
