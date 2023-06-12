Changed traffic conditions during night work along Princes Highway at Loftus

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Princes Highway at Loftus for essential drainage and vegetation work.
Transport for NSW said work will be carried out adjacent to Lincoln Oval for up to 20 shifts from 8pm to 5am between Sunday 18 June and Thursday 10 August, weather permitting.
Work will not be carried out on Friday or Saturday nights.
Temporary lane closures, traffic controls and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.