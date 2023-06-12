St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Changed traffic conditions during night work along Princes Highway at Loftus

Updated June 13 2023 - 10:43am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changed traffic conditions during night work along Princes Highway at Loftus
Changed traffic conditions during night work along Princes Highway at Loftus

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Princes Highway at Loftus for essential drainage and vegetation work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.