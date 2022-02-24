latest-news,

The Kurnell Stingrays Junior Rugby league football club is proudly playing their 30th season in the Cronulla Junior League. A 30 year history is a great achievement for a club in a small community that has a limited catchment area. To celebrate this milestone the club was scheduled to hold an event last July but the Covid restrictions at the time put a hold on that-now the clubs celebration plans have been finalised and they are having their big night at Sylvania's Doltone House on Friday March 11. Tickets for the 30 year night are still available to purchase on the clubs facebook page, and this includes entertainment and a three course dinner and drinks. Danni Edwards the Kurnell Stringray's JRLFC Secretary said they have had to put a lot of other events on hold as due to covid they were unsure of restrictions and they have had to postpone this event several times already. The Kurnell Stingrays club started with only a handful of teams in 1991 and now in this 2022 season they have grown to over 25 teams, including tackle, girls league tag and Over 35's Mens tag. Club President Tim McKay said there is a real sense of family in the club,and there is now something for everyone to be involved with. "When the club first started,it was mainly the dads who got involved, and now its grown and developed so their daughters and whole family can also play." he said "The Junior tackle teams have grown and girls tag numbers have doubled, which is fantastic ." Todd Skinner is one of the original Stingray players starting 30 years ago in the U9's. He now coaches the open womens tag and plays in the O35 blue tag team. " Its changed a lot out here" Todd said sitting in their modern clubhouse at Marton Park "The first presso was on the back of a car trailer,and the club was run out of a caravan." There are many second generation junior players like Chevy Stewart who also plays in the Sharks Harold Matthews team. Chevy played for their most successful team the 16 Gold boys that has won the Sydney South conference competition. Winning U19 Origin player Jaime Chapman who now plays for the Tweed Seagulls in the QRL's BHP Premiership,started at the Stingrays and last year the 15 year girls won the Cronulla Sutherland Junior League grand final. The Stingrays are now planning a big year ahead, with 27 teams taking the field, the biggest since the club began and this includes Tackle, Girls tag, o35's Mens tag and for the first time an O30's Women's Tag competition.

