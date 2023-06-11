St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Graham Bruce, of Woolooware, appointed AM for significant service to lifesaving

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Graham Bruce at Cronulla beach. Picture by Chris Lane
Graham Bruce started late in surf lifesaving because he was needed elsewhere on the beach, but once he made the move he couldn't have been more involved.

