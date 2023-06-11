Graham Bruce started late in surf lifesaving because he was needed elsewhere on the beach, but once he made the move he couldn't have been more involved.
Mr Bruce of Woolooware, has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the King's Birthday Honours for significant service to surf lifesaving at the national, state and local levels.
Mr Bruce's family had a business at Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches for about 12 years, hiring surf-o-planes (inflatable surf mats), sun shades and deck chairs.
He worked with his family from about the age of six and, while he got to know many members of the Cronulla surf club, he wasn't in a position to join.
When the business closed after successive bad weather summers, Mr Bruce played reserve grade and third grade for Cronulla Sutherland Rugby League before joining Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club in 1976 when he was 26.
From 1978 he took on a range of roles within Cronulla SLSC including, patrol captain, vice-captain, IRB captain, instructor, examiner, carnival organiser and official along with other roles on the management and executive committees. He was also Secretary and Chairman of the Sutherland District Offshore Rescue Boat Group.
Mr Bruce undertook a number of roles with Surf Life Saving Sydney from 1983 leading to more challenging roles at state, national and international levels, including close involvement with the development of IRB (inflatable rescue boat) competition and pool rescue competition.
He has received life membership at each level of surf lifesaving.
Mr Bruce said he was "honoured to receive this award and was actually a bit emotional when I was told".
"I have done things to have others recognised with awards, but I never expected to see one for myself," he said.
"I have had a smile on my face every day knowing that someone has noticed the work I have done and taken the trouble to put pen to paper".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.