A report revealing when the popular Sublime Point walking track in Royal National Park might reopen is due to be completed within weeks.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) closed the track, which provides a challenging walk and scenic views over the coastline, after a huge amount of rain last year.
"The track is currently being repaired or upgraded," the NPWS website advises. "As soon as the track can be safely re-opened, NPWS alerts will be updated".
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said NPWS was preparing a report, due to be completed mid-year, regarding the state of the track.
Ms Stuart gave notice of a motion she will move in State Parliament, recognising the significance of the track and thanking the community for their patience.
"The Sublime Point walking track is one of the most popular tracks in the Illawarra," she said.
"It's not just locals who use it, the track is also a major drawcard with tourists as well.
"It's easy to see why the trek through the picturesque escarpment receives so much foot traffic.
"Unfortunately, the deluge last year caused significant damage to the track which ultimately led to its closure.
"I thank Minister for Environment Penny Sharpe, as well as the NPWS for preparing the report and looking at ways to reopen the track.
"I also thank the local community who have been extremely patient whilst the track has remained closed."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
