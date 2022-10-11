St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bali Bombings Anniversary

A simple verse sums up Craig Whitton's feelings on the 20th anniversary of his sister Charmaine's death in the Bali bombing

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Whitton, a victim of the Bali terrorist bomb blasts.

Craig Whitton says thee isn't a day that goes by that he doesn't think of his sister Charmaine, one of the seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George who were killed in the 2002 Bali bombing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.