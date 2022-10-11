Craig Whitton says thee isn't a day that goes by that he doesn't think of his sister Charmaine, one of the seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George who were killed in the 2002 Bali bombing.
The pair were very close and travelled together through Great Britain earlier in the year while Charmaine was living in England and working in a pub.
Craig, a father of five who lives at Kurnell, takes his children to look at the memorial in Peryman Square, North Cronulla, dedicated to "Aunty Charmaine" and the other women from the area who never came home from their holiday to Bali.
"It's a nice setting on the water," he said.
Some time back, Craig came across the following simple verse, which "says everything" about how he feels on the 20th anniversary of his sister's death.
Chaz, My beautiful sister.
I thought of u with love today,
But that is nothing new, I thought of u yesterday and the days before that too.
I think of u in silence and often speak your name,
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame,
Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part,
Angels have u in their keeping
I have u in my heart.
I've missed u every day for 20 years, love forever your little Bro.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
