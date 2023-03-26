A young couple's doggy day care business has been forced out of rented premises at Gymea in a case that has exposed a deficiency in the council zoning system.
Declan Ambrose and his partner Sarah opened Off the Bone in a former funeral home at the corner of The Boulevarde and Princes Highway in January 2022.
They spent about $30,000 on improvements and grew the business to have seven employees, caring for an average of 20-25 dogs a day.
However, in December 2022, following a complaint from a neighbour, Sutherland Shire Council gave the couple 45 days to cease operating because the premises are in an R2 low density housing zone.
The last council meeting heard the council had no alternative but to take the action once the complaint was made.
A resolution was passed extending the closure deadline until July 1, but the couple was later advised they could still be liable to legal action, and so they shut the doors on March 24.
Councillors said this type of business had developed only recently and was not adequately catered for in the 2015 Local Environmental Plan (LEP).
Council staff were asked to prepare a report that "explores the merits of expanding the permissibility of animal boarding and training establishments...in order to better cater for the growth of a dog day care in Sutherland Shire".
Mr Ambrose said, "There are other doggy day care centres operating in residential areas, but the council turns a blind eye unless someone complains".
"We hope they can find an answer for the future. The dog community in the shire is really lovely, and we don't want to cause a problem for others," he said.
The couple has been looking for premises in the right business zone, but the areas are limited, rent can be very high and some landlords are not keen on the proposed use.
Sue Ambrose, who spoke in support of her son at the council meeting, said they were not challenging the council order to close, just asking for extra time.
Ms Ambrose said 16 other residents in close proximity signed a petition in support of the business staying.
"One neighbour expressed how happy it made him to see a young person having a go; he saw the constant hard work that was taking place," she said.
"Declan belongs to a family that cares and supports him. We recognise his hard work to transform the property into a safe, fun environment for the dogs and the investment he has made in his future.
"Our young people are our future and we cannot disempower them...Problems can be worked out, and each side should be supported."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
