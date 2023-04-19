A full program of events will be held in Sutherland Shire to celebrate NSW Youth Week from April 20 to 30.
Highlights will include Youth Markets at Menai Town Centre, Battle of the Bands at Project Youth Menai, a skate competition at Greenhills Beach, Vibefest at Loftus Community Hall and a Youth Week Climate Forum at Cronulla RSL.
Sutherland Shire Libraries will offer a Library After Dark: Teen Takeover event that will provide attendees the chance to take part in sumo suit square-offs, retro gaming adventures, video game tournaments and hands-on craft.
A Bad Art Workshop provided through Sutherland Library will allow young people to "create some truly tacky and tasteless creations, all in the name of fun".
Sutherland Shire Council will present the events in partnership with the state government, community organisations and local businesses.
The theme, as set by the NSW Youth Advisory Council, is 'Connect. Participate. Celebrate' and encourages young people of all abilities to get involved in events staged throughout their local community.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said Youth Week was an opportunity for residents aged 12 to 24 to share their ideas and views on issues important to them, as well as create and enjoy a variety of experiences together.
"We have worked closely with community organisations and local businesses to bring this exciting range of events together to celebrate NSW Youth Week in 2023, after having to scale back activities in recent years due to COVID," he said.
The council is collaborating with Club Central Menai, Cronulla RSL, ANSTO, Defwolf Studios, Optika, StageKings, Engadine Music, Southgate, Project Youth, 2SSR Radio, UN Youth Australia, Lodown, NSW TAFE and The Family Co.
Bookings are essential for Youth Week events hosted by Sutherland Shire Libraries, and with strong demand for tickets already, prospective attendees are urged to secure their place at these exciting events quickly.
Further information on what's on offer and how to get involved available via the Sutherland Shire Libraries website, at https://cms.ssc.nsw.gov.au/Community/Library/What39s-On
For the full program of events and activities being staged throughout the Sutherland Shire, visit https://www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/play-and-explore/council-events/youth-week-2023
For further information on NSW Youth Week, visit www.nsw.gov.au/youthweek
