Former policewoman Kate Karpenko has launched a hub for physical and mental solace in Sutherland Shire. The Wellness Hotel is a place where people can rejuvenate. Ms Karpenko previously sold her studio where she taught yoga to military personnel. She described her latest venture in Bangor Shopping Centre, as a "mental health one stop shop". The business opened in December 2021, but it has thrived post-pandemic. The urban retreat includes an ice bath, infrared sauna, floatation therapy, hypno-floating, a cocoon exercise wellness pod and hydro steam pod, salt room halo therapy, and salt massage. There is also yoga, meditation and day retreats. "I've focused my entire work life around service and helping others," Ms Karpenko said. "Through my past experiences in the NSW Police Force, I understand how important finding a safe, relaxing place is, so I created one." Whether its floating in 600 kilograms of magnesium rich mineral salts, immersing in ice to reduce inflammation, or clearing mucus from the respiratory system in a room of salt, the hub promotes healing.

