St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Get a greener and more vibrant garden with these expert tips

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:08am, first published January 2 2022 - 5:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lush grounds: Gardens need extra attention in the warmer summer months.

It is no secret that water is great for the garden but to keep it looking as green as ever, there are some other handy hints provided by a gardening guru that will get even the basic of green thumbs stretching out their gardening gloves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.