Unique experiences of four seniors from the Miranda electorate have been included in the latest volume of a book which builds connections between the young and old. Seniors' Stories was launched in 2013, with 100 stories selected for each edition. Short stories by local writers Helen Hawkins, Rosemary Matheson, Leone McManus and Robyn Schiralli, were chosen for the seventh volume, published in late 2021. The stories of up to 1000 words are titled The Piano Lesson, The Rhythms of Life, All Quiet on the Western Front and My Nanna Through a Child's Eyes. Seniors' Stories Volume 7 is available in our local libraries and online as a PDF or audiobook." The theme for 2021 works was, "What does age have to do with it?". Ms Schiralli, of Miranda, drew on personal experiences for her story My Nanna Through a Child's Eyes. It tells of the relationship between an older woman and her granddaughter and stories passed down through generations. It is the second year in a row Ms Schiralli's work has been chosen for Seniors' Stories. Ms Schiralli also published her first novel in 2019, under her nom de plume, Robyn Sussex, and is working on her second novel. Miranda MP Eleni Petinos congratulated the local authors for their "magnificent additions" to Seniors' Stories Volume 7. "It's a fun and thought provoking read that offers an insight into the lives of older people," she said. Natalie Ward, who was the state government minister responsible for seniors when the book was published, said contributors had challenged the way older people were sometimes seen. Stories in this book will make you see older age in a new light," she said. "Older people from across the state submitted stories as a way to share their unique experiences and also challenge our views on older age."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/fd42fdfa-4931-4a24-9cee-52d97c0d59c4.jpg/r0_382_3024_2091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg