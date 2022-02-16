latest-news, By the C, SummerSalt, rock concerts, March 2022, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring, Sutherland Shire Council

Cronulla will rock on the March 12-13 weekend, with twin concerts to be held in Don Lucas Reserve. Special traffic control measures, including a number of temporary road closures in the area, will be implemented for the By The C and SummerSalt concerts. By the C, which proved a big success when held for the first time in 2021, will take place on Saturday March 12 and feature Jimmy Barnes, Mondo Rock, Jon Stevens, Diesel and Vanessa Amorosi and a special early set by Ian Moss. SummerSalt will follow next day with Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, The Dreggs and Tulliah. Sutherland Shire Council approved an application by Zaccaria Concerts & Touring to stage the events, which are dependent on the COVID situation in the lead-up "This event aligns with our vision of a culturally rich and vibrant community with a fulfilling work life balance," a council report said. "The event will be subject to NSW Government Public Health Orders, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic that currently limits crowds in outdoor settings. "At the time of writing of this report it cannot be guaranteed whether the concerts will go ahead. "The event organiser may decide as late as the first week of March 2022 whether to proceed with the concerts." A meeting of state agency representatives of the council's traffic committee, including police and Transport for New South Wales, and council staff agreed on traffic changes, which need to be signed off at this month's council meeting. For the Saturday concert, gates will open at 1pm and the event will run until 10pm. On Sunday, gates will open at noon, with a finishing time of 9pm. Proposed arrangements for the arrival phase include closing the council car park off Mitchell Road from 4am on the Saturday and Murdock Street between the Don Lucas Reserve driveway and Marine Esplanade from 8pm Friday to act as bus, taxi and ride-share drop-off zones. Due to concerns expressed by police about the departure phase of the By the C concert in 2021, no vehicles will be permitted to enter the closed area until police deem it safe. Shuttle buses will remain stationary in the Murdock Street bus area and taxi, ride-share and private vehicles pick-ups will be accommodated in Mitchell Road south of Hume Road. A number of roads will also be closed to provide a safe pedestrian environment at the conclusion of the events.

By the C and SummerSalt rock concerts to be held in Don Lucas Reserve on March 12-13 weekend Murray Trembath