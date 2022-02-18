latest-news, Loneliness forum, Sutherland Shire Council, Ros Knight, Dr Michelle Lim, Ending Loneliness Together.

A forum on social isolation and loneliness - a problem which has grown during the pandemic - will be staged by Sutherland Shire Council this month. The online event, comprising morning and afternoon sessions on Wednesday February 23, will bring together residents, local community services and external experts. Advice will be given by leading authorities, the former president of the Australian Psychological Society, Ros Knight, and Dr Michelle Lim representing Ending Loneliness Together. "Loneliness is a public health priority that is overlooked, under recognised and under appreciated," Dr Lim said. "We need to help frontline workers to understand how to identify, monitor, and help people who are vulnerable to loneliness." Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was pleased to lead the initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to support local service organisations and help those most at risk of social isolation. Cr Pesce said the shire was known for its "incredible supportive sense of community". "Local residents look out for each other and are always there to lend a hand to those in need," he said. "However, we have to be mindful that there are some in our community for whom this isn't their day-to-day experience. "Social isolation is a complex issue, it's something which can affect people from all demographics and all walks of life, and it's an issue which has clearly intensified over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We want to support the wellbeing of all residents in our community, particularly as we continue to face social hardship from the pandemic, and the best way to start is by opening the door to have conversations where people can speak comfortably about their mental health and learn how to stay connected with local support services." The forum will be delivered online over two parts, with the first being open to anyone interested in connecting and hearing from the expert guest speakers to gain practical tools to combat loneliness and advice on which services to turn to for support. The second part will be an afternoon workshop for community support services and groups, to provide advice on how to build and promote initiatives that can effectively address loneliness, and brainstorming sessions for solutions to provide lasting social support and opportunities to improve wellbeing for members of our community. Registrations must be submitted before COB Monday February 21. To register and for more information, visit: www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/loneliness or call the council's Business and Community Services Team on 9710 0422.

