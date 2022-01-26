community, australia day honours 2022

For Caringbah's Sharlene McKenzie, being able to give fellow Indigenous people a strong and supportive voice is a passionate and daily goal. For this dedication she has received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) on Australia Day for service to the Indigenous communities of South East Sydney. Her involvement in the NSW Ministerial Carers Strategy has been significant, and she also chairs the Community Council. She was the lead of the establishment of the Reconciliation Action Plan 2016-2017, and has held several committee and advisory roles. A former Board Director of Sydney Health Community Network, she has been part of justice health, mental health networks, disability projects, and has worked as an advisor on the NSW Ministerial Ageing Strategy Review, for suicide prevention, the Commonwealth Department of Health and for the local health district. She has created and facilitated numerous 'talking' or 'yarning' circles and trained frontline workers in culturally appropriate engagement. As General Manager for Inclusion and Engagement 3Bridges, she was also a former caseworker for Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation. In 2019 she was a finalist for the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award. She hopes this recent accolade, an OAM presented on January 26, will inspire the next generation. "Being an Aboriginal woman, and given when [these awards] are announced, I'm a bit conflicted but I'm also really humbled," she said. "At my age the most important thing for me is to be a role model for the possibility of a younger Aboriginal community to achieve collaboration and address issues within the Aboriginal space," she said. "I've always been very strongly involved in youth justice and making an impact on young people who are in the criminal justice system. I'm also a passionate advocating for people in the system with acquired brain injuries. "Because of my lived experience I think we need to address and collaborate around the high suicide rate, and also domestic violence. I'm very passionate about working with how we can better deliver intervention to address the high instance of chronic disease within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. "To have a voice and speak from an Aboriginal perspective is really important to me."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/587c641d-a4e4-4fe2-ad6f-ff5e41f30cd9.jpg/r0_911_3024_2620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg