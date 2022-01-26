community, australia day honours 2022

John Dobson is a recipient of an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours in 2022, for his service to the legal profession. The lawyer from Cronulla has extensive experience in the legal industry. He was the President of the Law Society of NSW in 2013. "It's the biggest law society in Australia and was part of my life for many years. It's something I've always enjoyed," he said. Mr Dobson has chaired several committees including Family Law among many others, plus was a Board Member of the Legal Profession Admission Board, NSW Supreme Court and a member of the Law Extension Committee, Senate of the University of Sydney, since 2004. He has been a member of the St George Sutherland Regional Law Society of NSW since 1971, and a member of the finance committee of the Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Caringbah since 2017. The former Marist Brothers Kogarah student said law became a passionate career. "Many years ago as I came through Marist I had a psychology test and my knowledge of mathematics didn't reflect my marks so they said I'm suited to whatever I wanted to do," he said. "In those days it was costly to go to university, so I go into law after soon finding out a job at the bank wasn't really what I wanted." Mr Dobson developed a liking for litigation, and also worked at Sutherland Local Court, dealing with custody matters, crime and family law. "[The OAM] is an unexpected honour," he said. "It's something I will probably look at with some pride."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/003f6700-9e33-4770-814a-96aaa1a96118.jpg/r0_447_2008_1582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg