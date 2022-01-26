George El Khouri receives the OAM for services to architecture and the community

latest-news,

St George resident George El Khouri has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours for services to architecture and to the community. Mr El Khouri is a member of the Royal Australian Institute of Architects and a founding member of the Australian Architects Association. He discovered his love of architecture as a ten-year-old when his father, Karam, a St George builder, took him onto building sites. He studied for a Bachelor of Environmental Design in Canberra and completed a Bachelor of Architecture at the University of NSW. He has donated his architectural services to many churches in the Maronite Diocese of Australia and to many organisations including St George Hospital where he designed the Bezzina Cancer Care Lodge. A wing of the cancer care lodge is named after him in recognition of his services. Mr El Khouri said that good architecture and a happy community go hand-in-hand. "40,000 people have stayed at Bezzina Cancer Care Lodge in its first ten years. "It is nice to know you have helped 40,000 cancer care patients by assisting them to feel comfortable during treatment and recovery in a nice architectural environment," he said. "It is important to understand the role architecture plays in improving society. Like churches, well-designed architecture brings people together in a pleasant, social environment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/bbb09deb-5fbe-44a1-947f-0a0c38bdec30.jpg/r0_285_1061_884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg