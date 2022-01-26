latest-news,

Penshurst resident Dr Furio Virant has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours for services to medicine in a range of roles. Dr Virant was born in Italy, came to Australia at the age of eight and has been a resident of St George ever since. He has a busy life both in General Practice at Fairfield and in teaching and auditing the standards of General Practices. He helped to start the Australian General Practice Accreditation Ltd and he has carried out 700 audits of General Practices over the years. "It all started because we were getting lots of children who were vaccinated and were still getting measles or rubella," he said. "We found that GPs were not storing the vaccines at the right temperatures. We started monitoring standards of vaccine storage and moved on to record keeping and sterilisation of equipment. "We also saw the need to integrate General Practices into the primary care network and so helped to set up the Australian Division of General Practice, now the Primary Health Network to ensure General Practices are integrated in hospital systems." Dr Virant was chairman of the AMA Council of General Practice (NSW) and vice president of the Medical Benevolent Association of NSW for 25 years, helping doctors and their families under stress. He has also interviewed prospective medical students for university.

Dr Furio Virant, OAM: Helping doctors has been good practice