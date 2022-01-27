Schools quietly confident of a smooth return to classrooms

latest-news, nsw department of education

School principals are confident that a return to the classroom under current COVID-19 settings will set the scene for a transition back to some normality. Students are set to return to school under 'COVID-19 smart settings', that aim to dampen the risk of the virus and enable teachers and students to resume safe learning. As part of the new measures, students and teachers in NSW government and non-government schools will be able to receive rapid antigen test (RAT) kits before school returns on February 1. The plan include twice a week surveillance testing in the first four weeks of the term, mandatory masks for high school students (encouraged in primary schools), limited interaction between year groups and limited visitors to those providing essential curriculum and well-being support. Principal of Caringbah High School, Alan McLean, said staff were prepared for unexpected scenarios. "There's a great deal of uncertainty about how many students will get COVID-19 and similarly staff, but we've learnt a lot in the past couple of years," he said. "Our online presence and our ability to switch between that and face-to-face learning has put us in a very good place. "I'm confident we will rock it along, and hopefully once the Omicron wave passes we can get back to normal." Engadine High School Principal Kerrie Jones said the school was well-placed to face any challenges, as it remained strong throughout the pandemic. "We haven't had to close at any time last year and that's with a school of 1100 kids - we've been lucky," she said. "But we've always erred on the side of caution and our community understands that. "Staffing isn't a issue for us but they're talking about 20-30 per cent absenteeism in staff shortages and that's undeniable across the system." "We're positive and we will continue to support kids. We are just working out how to distribute RATs to parents." Youthworks Chief Executive Craig Roberts said he was pleased overnight camps were among the activities permitted again, after a period of being banned. "We welcome the government's commitment to balancing not just our COVID-19 safety, but also the best mental health outcomes for our young people," he said. "Our experience of January holiday and church camps indicates less than two per cent of campers contracted COVID-19 on camp, and none reporting more than mild symptoms. This is the right policy setting that will allow our society to return toward normal life. "After two years of interrupted business and employment, confirmation that schools camps are allowed in 2022 has been critical is securing jobs and economic recovery at our Port Hacking site." Premier Dominic Perrottet said supporting students to return safely to the classroom was vital after two years of disruption to their education. "Students learn best at school, some students have spent a quarter of their schooling at home. We're committed to bringing students back safely," he said. To address staff shortages, retired teachers and those studying teaching at university, would be utilised. Families will be notified by their schools on how and when to collect the RAT kits for their children. School ventilation is also being improved. A total of 4000 air purification units with HEPA filters started rolling out since November last year, across all 150 Sydney Catholic Schools. The units can achieve a 99.99 per cent reduction of airborne viral loads down to 0.007 microns, which is smaller than the size of COVID-19 and bacteria. In addition, it is delivering 200 air quality sensors for classrooms, providing real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity. The NSW Government is also progressively installing permanent ventilation systems in almost 2000 learning spaces identified by an audit. The government states that the primary interventions of ensuring schools are safe are through vaccination, masks and not mixing student cohorts.

