Rotary Club of Caringbah has been given the green light to operate its popular community markets for a further three years on the council car park next to Coles. Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel, which gave approval, said the markets had operated for 31 years on the site with no significant negative impacts on the Caringbah Centre. "The use provides a community benefit and adds to the vibrancy and viability of the Caringbah Centre," the panel said. "The site (and / or adjoining sites) may be subject to some redevelopment in the future to a more mixed use nature and, accordingly, it is considered appropriate that the operation of the markets continue, subject to a limited duration consent of three years." Rotary Club president Cathy Mason said, "We are very happy to be able to continue to provide a great community market as we have for more than 40 years". "We are not aware yet how the Coles development will impact us. When Coles are ready to begin to develop I'm sure we will have to look at how the building works will affect us. Until then, we will continue as usual." The markets, with 180 stalls, are held on the last Sunday of the month. Each raises $7000 to $8000 for community causes. Last year's projects ranged from free transport for over 65s to a vaccination hub to 200 Rotary Care Packs to patients in the Sutherland Hospital and more to Kurrunulla Aboriginal Corporation, and Christmas Giftcards to Advance Disability Services. Other works, locally and further afield, included: "We are certainly looking forward to a bright future and further involvement in our local and international community," Ms Mason said.

