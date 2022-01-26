latest-news, Professor Brian Draper, Australia Day Honours, awards, psychiatrist

Professor Brian Draper, who has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the Australia Day Honours, realised early in his career as a psychiatrist that he had a strong interest in treating older people. That was in the mid 1980s when it was becoming recognised this sector of the population was increasing, but services were lacking and there was insufficient attention being paid to issues such as dementia. Dr Draper, a Sylvania resident and former student of Port Hacking High School, pioneered psychiatric assessment services for older people in the St George district. The AM award recognises his significant service as a psychiatrist to tertiary education, to medicine, and to the community. Dr Draper spent his early career at St George Hospital, where he helped set up the first dementia assessment service in the region. He was the first psychiatrist appointed specifically to treat older people at St George Hospital. In the early 1990s he moved to Prince Henry & Prince of Wales Hospitals. Later, he developed training in old age psychiatry for psychiatrists through the Royal Australian & New Zealand College of Psychiatrists. His current positions include conjoint professor in the School of Psychiatry at UNSW and consultant psychiatrist, Eastern Suburbs Older Persons' Mental Health Service. Dr Draper said his work had been very satisfying. "I was on the ground floor of big change, which started under the Hawke government," he said. "It can be very challenging. A lot of mental disorders in older people are very complex and it's difficult to work out what's happening. There may be medical problems, psychiatric problems and social issues. "I work with wonderful people in multi-disciplinary teams. "One of the things I learnt along the way is that people who are interested in treating older people are very fun people." Dr Draper graduated with honours from the University of NSW in 1978. He later specialised in psychiatry and obtained his Fellowship of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP). He was awarded his MD (UNSW) in 2002. In 2019 he was awarded the RANZCP College Medal of Honour. He is a member of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Panel for Alzheimer's Disease International and past Board Member of the International Psychogeriatric Association (IPA) Dr Draper's research interests are diverse. He has been involved in suicide research since 1993 with the publication of papers on attempted suicide in old age, suicide prevention in the elderly, suicidal ideation, and indirect self-destructive behaviour in nursing homes. He is a Scientific Advisor for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In recent years he has run suicide prevention workshops for health professionals at conferences and seminars. Other research interests include behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia, carer stress, depression in old age, psychogeriatric service delivery, and professional development. He has published over 400 scientific articles and book chapters on these topics. He also wrote a book about dementia for the general public, titled Understanding Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/0f8b256d-709a-4d16-aca3-1db2b5b7ce56.jpg/r0_361_1756_1353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg