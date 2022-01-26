Seventeen residents of St George and Sutherland Shire recognised in Australia Day Honours
Seventeen residents of St George and Sutherland Shire have been recognised in the Australia Day Honours, announced today.
Four, including one posthumously, were appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).
Twelve were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) and one the Australian Police Medal.
The honours list, in alphabetical order, includes:
Member of the Order of Australia:
- Dr Graeme Batley, AM, of Miranda, for significant service to environmental toxicology and chemical science.
- Cindy Joy Berwick, AM, (deceased), formerly of Hurstville, for significant service to the Indigenous community of NSW, particularly through education.
- Professor Brian Draper, AM, of Sylvania, for significant service as a psychiatrist to tertiary education, to medicine, and to the community.
- Professor Ross Jeffree, AM, of Alfords Point, for significant service to conservation and the environment, to nuclear science, and to education.
Order of Australia Medal
- Michael Brannock, (OAM), of Caringbah, for for service to surf life saving.
- John Dobson, (OAM), of Cronulla, for service to the legal profession.
- Dr Harold Gunatillake, (OAM), of Sutherland, for service to medicine, and to the Sri Lankan community of NSW.
- George El Khouri, OAM, of Beverley Park, for service to architecture, and to the community.
- Kimberlee Green, OAM, for service to netball.
- Jennifer King, OAM, of Oatley, for service to music education.
- Sharlene McKenzie, OAM, for service to the Indigenous communities of South East Sydney.
- Ken Oliver, OAM, of Engadine, for service to lawn bowls.
- Mark Reay, OAM, of Illawong, for service to music through marching and brass bands.
- Amanda Reid, OAM, for service to sport as a gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021.
- Stephen Toomey, OAM, of Connells Point, for service to the community, particularly through the church.
- Dr Furio Virant, OAM, of Penshurst, for service to medicine through a range of roles.
Australian Police Medal
- Inspector Tina Davies, who has worked in both the shire and St George.
The inspiring stories of the recipients will be shared online over the new few days.
The Leader has collated information by the current suburbs of recipients, supplied by the Council for the Order of Australia.
If you know of any other award recipients that have a strong connection with St George and Sutherland Shire, but now live outside the region, you can let us know with an email to leadernews@theleader.com.au
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. Visit: www.gg.gov.au