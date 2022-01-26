latest-news, list, St George, Sutherland Shire, Australia Day Honours, 2022

Updated Seventeen residents of St George and Sutherland Shire have been recognised in the Australia Day Honours, announced today. Four, including one posthumously, were appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). Twelve were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) and one the Australian Police Medal. The honours list, in alphabetical order, includes: Member of the Order of Australia: Order of Australia Medal Australian Police Medal The inspiring stories of the recipients will be shared online over the new few days. The Leader has collated information by the current suburbs of recipients, supplied by the Council for the Order of Australia. If you know of any other award recipients that have a strong connection with St George and Sutherland Shire, but now live outside the region, you can let us know with an email to leadernews@theleader.com.au Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. Visit: www.gg.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/a1e5ea47-7b15-48f3-a90b-cfceb6ff10d3.jpg/r0_0_1195_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg