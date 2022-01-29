latest-news, wellings, athletics

This Saturday afternoon at Sylvania Athletics Field, Sutherland Athletics Club is running the second Elzy Wellings 1000,a middle distance event that is building a great foundation for budding athletes to make their mark on a running career . The event honors Sutherland District Athletics Club member Eloise Wellings who has competed for Sutherland since she was a junior. She has gone on to achieve career success as a distance runner and has represented Australia in two Olympic Games. Despite struggling with injuries throughout her long career, Eloise Wellings just missed out on medals at both the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games (4th; 5000m) and the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games (5th, 5000m; 6th, 10000m). She qualified for Australia to compete at the London 2012 Games and Rio 2016. Eloise has now turned her sights on the marathon and had an exceptional marathon debut at the London Marathon when she run under the 2 hour 30 minute mark with a time of 2:29:42. She finished in 14th place which was the fastest debut marathon run by an Australian female, which is an amazing achievement. She also finished second in the Melbourne Marathon in (2:29:20) running a personal best to finish within the qualification standard for next year's marquee events. There is prize money up for grabs in the 1000m main event and Eloise said they are trying to build it into a solid event on the Athletics timetable, "Its only the second event and we are trying to build it every year-its great for budding athletes. "Its a short ,snappy program and we want people to came and watch and participate-we also have a community 1000 run so you dont have to be registered." she said In last year event Caringbah's Tokyo 1500m Olympian Ollie Hoare showed up and took the crown in the Men's 1000m event and Sutherland rising young star Ivy Boothroyd the winner of the Women's event. Elzy finished second in the Australian 10,000 Zatopek race on Wednesday in Melbourne and said she is aiming to get a start in the Japan or Boston Marathon. "Im trying to get to my fifth Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, I'm currently the fourth fastest and they only take three. "I am in the World Championship team, but the Comm Games is a bigger event for me-either way its going to be fun" On Saturday night, there will be a $1,000 bonus in the event if the Australian Record is broken in both the men's and women's races. $5 from each entry will go to Eloise's charity Love Mercy Foundation which aims to provide aid and empower communities in Northern Uganda. Date: Saturday 29 January 2022 Location: Sylvania Waters Athletics Track, 225R Belgrave Esplanade, Sylvania Waters 2224 Time: 4-8pm Draft Timetable:4:00 pm - 400m hurdles 4:30pm - 400m5:00pm - 200m5:30pm - Discus 6:45pm - 3000m7:15pm - Community 1000m7:45pm - Elzy Wellings 1000m

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/716cf378-e7b0-4d2f-9aea-7b89d39da717.jpg/r0_345_5067_3208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg