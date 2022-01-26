Inspector's strong commitment to Sutherland Shire

community, inspector tina davies

Inspector Tina Davies has received an Australian Police Medal (APM) in the Australia Day Honours. She is one of 10 NSW Police employees recognised in the honours list. Inspector Davies joined the force in 1995, performing general duties at the Miranda Police Station until 2002. It was then she undertook the role of Crime Prevention Officer, working with police and key external agencies to develop evidence based crime prevention strategies to reduce crime and increase community safety and confidence in local police. In 2011, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Sutherland Local Area Command as a general duties supervisor. One year later, she was promoted to the rank of Senior Sergeant as a coordinator with the Transport Command and in 2019 was promoted to the rank of Inspector as a Duty Officer with the Leichhardt Police Area Command. In 2021, Inspector Davies transferred to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command where she is the Manager, Georges River Sector. She is described as a respected role model and dynamic leader who has worked to provide a supportive and positive influence on workplace culture. Inspector Davies was acknowledged for her many years of committed charity work and participation in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in support Special Olympics, and bringing the policing community together to provide sports training and competition for people with intellectual disability. The APM was established in 1986 and is announced twice a year, on Australia Day and the Queen's Birthday. Acting Commissioner Karen Webb said the awards reflected the dedication of each employee to the police force and the people of NSW. "It is a great honour to recognise the exceptional careers of these employees and pay tribute to their commitment, professionalism and dedication," Acting Commissioner Webb said. "I am proud that these individuals represent the organisation and thank them for their ongoing contribution to policing." Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the 10 recipients exemplified dedication to the force and a strong commitment to community. "Police go above and beyond to serve and protect our community every day and these worthy recipients are shining examples of that," Deputy Premier Toole said. "While they have diverse stories, they share many similar traits including a focus on building relationships with their communities, supporting victims of crime and their families and a commitment to nurturing those same traits in other officers coming through the ranks."

