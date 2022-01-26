Oatley's Jennifer King receives OAM for services to music education

latest-news,

Oatley's Jennifer King has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours for services to music education. A graduate of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney, Mrs King has dedicated her life to the teaching of music to HSC students, and teaching piano, musicianship and theory, mentoring, holding music workshops, as a consultant for secondary music teachers and supporting and tertiary music students. Mrs King has been praised for her enthusiasm as a music educator and has seen many of her students continue with music professionally. "It's the most wonderful career to teach music," Mrs King said. "You give a lot but you get much more back," she said. "The interaction between teacher and students is very enriching and there is never a time that I don't also learn something from my students. "When a student finishes their studies with me often they exceed my knowledge and skills and this is the greatest joy to me that they will continue their passion for music and share it with others. "I have former students all over the world. It is wonderful to know that my teaching over the years has produced doctors and professors of music including musicians Deborah Cheetham and Dr Jeanell Carrigan, former Penshurst Girls High students." Teaching is a family tradition for Mrs King. Her husband, Lionel is a teacher and educator and a former high school deputy principal. Her son, James teaches design at TAFE and her daughter, Laura is a classical singer and artist. "My aim is to share the joy of music," Mrs King said. "As a teacher, if a student does not understand then the challenge for me is to find a way to open their eyes and ears to make it a personal experience that is always enriching. "It is the passion of helping them understand how music works and to experience the soul of music."

