Michael Brannock, the director of Sutherland Shire's biggest community event, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day honours. Mr Brannock, of Caringbah, was involved with the first Sutherland to Surf fun run staged by the Wanda Surf Life Saving Club in 1972, and became the director in 1994. His award, for service to surf life saving, covers the many roles he has performed for the club, including president, deputy president, club captain, members' services director and boat captain. Mr Brannock said of the annual fun run, "It's a lot of work and pressure, but I enjoy every bit of it". "My wife Sue and all the club members get behind it." The 50th anniversary of the event, now known as Sutherland 2 Surf, has been postponed twice due to the pandemic. "Hopefully, we can hold it this year," Mr Brannock said. The founders of the Sutherland to Surf, John and Kerryn Salmon, were awarded OAMs in 2017. The first event attracted just 50 runners, but the numbers have soared to more than 5000 on some occasions, with many elite runners participating.

