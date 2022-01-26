latest-news,

The late Ms Cindy Joy Berwick, formerly of Hurstville, was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the Australia Day honours for significant service to the Indigenous community of New South Wales, particularly through education. Ms Berwick had extensive involvement with the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) including as president from 2008-2021. She was the AECG Representative, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Action Group and was an initiator of Aboriginal language and culture camps and Aboriginal culture and literacy programs. Ms Berwick was Co-Chair of the NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO) from 2018-2021 and was made a Life Member in 2018. She was AECG Education Representative, National Agreement on Closing the Gap, Coalition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peak Organisations, 2020 and developed the NSW Premier's Priority on Aboriginal Education. Ms Berick was a member, National Coalition of Peaks, 2018-2021 and a founding board member of the Burraga Foundation. During her presidency the NSW AECG developed a suite of highly regarded professional learning programs and a raft of educational services, advocacy and major projects to improve education across NSW. Under her leadership numbers of Local AECGs increased and several new NSW AECG offices were established in regional locations. Ms Berwick's awards include: Partnership Award, Nanga Mai Awards, Primary English Teaching Association Australia (PETAA), 2021.

