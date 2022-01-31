Pupils excited for back to school COVID-19 safe learning

community, ramsgate public school

The lead up to the first day of a new school year has put a slight dampener on excitement levels at the Dusmanovic household. Monterey's Sophia, six, is eager to return to face-to-face learning after a disrupted start. But the year 1 pupil from Ramsgate Public School will miss out on her first day, because her family was unexpectedly thrown into isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. Mrs Dusmanovic said she remained positive despite the set-back. "It's a shame the start is marked with a COVID-19 blip," she said. "I was going to take Sophia out to buy a new lunchbox, drink bottle and stationery. She loves school and she's really excited to go back into the classroom. I guess living with COVID-19 is our new normal." Mrs Dusmanovic hopes home-schooling is a thing of the past. "I can't do home-schooling again," she said. "I was doing the bare minimum because I'm working full-time from home. There was a lot of downtime for Sophia. Zoom lessons were hard for her. She also regressed a bit because there was no socialising." The NSW Government stated that closing schools would be a last resort. Mrs Dusmanovic is crossing her fingers for a smooth transition as schools re-open under COVID-19 safe settings. "We're really hopeful 2022 will be as normal as possible," she said. "I want to be able to get involved with the school canteen and class reading." It is recommended that students take a rapid antigen test twice a week on mornings before school for the first four week of term 1. Families will receive eight rapid antigen tests per student. If a child tests negative but still has symptoms, they should stay home and have another test the next day. If that second test is negative, they can return to school. Ramsgate Public School Principal, Rainy Simmiss-Taylor, said staff were ready to implement COVID-19 safe procedures. "We ran a webinar to ensure that our families are fully informed," she said. "Some things will look a little different but the thing that will be the same is the joy of the children and parents." Staff have restructured pupils' routine, to give children more learning time in the fresh air. "We are fortunate to have large grounds with extensive play spaces. Our teachers are very creative in utilising outdoor learning spaces," Ms Simmiss-Taylor said. Lugarno Public School Principal, Justine Williams, said she was excited to welcome pupils back into a structured routine. "Students are best placed when they are at school with their teachers and friends," she said. "I will have the biggest smile under my mask, eager to welcome our students and get the 2022 school year underway."

