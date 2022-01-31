community, memory walk and jog 2022, dementia australia

The Memory Walk and Jog is heading to Cronulla for the first time in 2022. March 20 is the date set for the community event at Don Lucas Reserve. Support is mounting for the day, which will raise awareness and funds for Dementia Australia. The fundraising initiative provides support, education and resources for people living with dementia, their carers, families and friends. It is estimated that 161,600 people have dementia in NSW. Without a medical breakthrough, this figure is expected to increase to an estimated 345,000 people by 2058. Dementia Australia Chief Exeuctive Maree McCabe said Dementia Australia was excited to see the Memory Walk & Jog event come to Cronulla for the first time. "The Memory Walk & Jog series is Dementia Australia's biggest fundraising initiative, and helps us provide invaluable support, education and resources for people living with dementia in Australia, their carers, families and friends," Ms McCabe said. "These events are so important, not just from a fundraising perspective, but also because they are opportunities for people impacted by dementia to gather, to get active and to share stories with people in similar circumstances." The event offers fun for people of all ages and abilities. The course is family-friendly, and suitable for all levels of fitness. Participants can select whether they take part in a walk, jog or run of three or eight kilometres. You can run your own race or unite as a team. To make it fun, fancy dress is encouraged. Details

