An aged care facility that was recently plagued by a COVID-19 outbreak is closing. Lark Ellen Aged Care at Sutherland is winding down operations in four to six weeks, with management citing "ongoing financial and industrial pressures" compounded by the pandemic. The family-run business under Apex Aged Care has operated for the past 26 years from its heritage listed building. "This has been a very difficult decision considering all our residents and fabulous staff, who have been faithful and supportive," management stated in a letter to staff. "Many of the staff that worked with us in the beginning are still proudly part of our team today. "It is with a heavy heart...we find that we are unable to sustain Lark Ellen as an ongoing facility. It is with sincere regret that Lark Ellen has found it necessary to take this action." Residents will be relocated to a new home, or within its organisation at its sister facility at Gymea Bay. Management stated that jobs would be affected, including a reduction of casual shifts, and redundancies for permanent staff if their roles could not be placed elsewhere. There were 27 COVID-19 cases at the facility earlier this month. The decision to close comes after the facility was sanctioned earlier this month, on January 7, 2022. The government stated that the facility would have to complete six months of mandatory training in infection prevention and control, correct usage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and action to assist "clinically deteriorating residents and human resources." Lark Ellen was also issued with a non-compliance notice in 2021 for failing to meet quality standards. Health Services Union National President Gerard Hayes said it was a tough time for the aged care sector. "The great unresolved crisis in aged care is wages. Until the Commonwealth Government commits to pay aged care workers a decent wage this crisis will only get worse," he said. "We're into our third year of this pandemic and an exhausted aged care workforce are barely holding on." On January 31, NSW Health reported six of the latest 27 COVID-19 deaths in NSW were from southern Sydney, most of them elderly, with six aged in their 70s, 10 in their 80s and six in their 90s.

