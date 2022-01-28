latest-news, skate park, Sutherland commuter car park, Sutho Skate, Sutherland Shire Council, Carmelo Pesce, Transport for NSW, Lodown Cronulla

The roof of the commuter car park behind Club On East, Sutherland, will be turned into a skate park for six hours tomorrow (Saturday January 29). Young skaters are invited to try our their tricks at the inaugural Sutho Skate event, which will run from midday to 6pm. There will also be demonstrations by professional skateboarders, live bands and DJs, food trucks, and street art demonstrations. The event has been organised by Sutherland Shire Council in partnership with Transport for NSW and skate shop, Lodown Cronulla. The transport authority is funding a pilot program to activate car parks around NSW. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was excited to present the event, "which celebrates young people and the contributions they make to our community, and recognises a growing number of young, talented shire skateboarders". "Council is eager to offer events and programs, such as Sutho Skate, which reflect our community's growing interests," he said. "We also want to ensure we have the right facilities in place to support resident's active lifestyles, which is why we are looking forward to delivering a new skate park and upgraded children's playground as part of the first projects undertaken in the major renewal of Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda, to support young people in our community."

