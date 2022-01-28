community,

Bexley and Hurstville Aquatic Centres will be offering a free Splash Time class introducing infants up to four months old to water in a fun, social and nurturing environment. It's an inclusive event to provide infants and their parents with the opportunity to acclimatise inside and out of the pool environment. Called Splash Time, the aquatic program will be held at Hurstville and Bexley Aquatic and Leisure Centres on the first Wednesday of each month until December 2022. Splash Time is described as a sensory based program purposely designed to introduce infants and their parents to the aquatic environment in a fun, social and nurturing environment. "With mum or dad in the water with bub and guided by two fully qualified swim instructors, Splash Time is an educational program structured around developing parental aquatic skills and building experience in handling a baby in water," aquatic centres manager, BlueFit chief executive, Todd McHardy said. "Parents are given direction on how to gradually expose their baby to water for the first time, in a controlled environment and at their own pace. Baby will feel safe and fully supported in the water as the three foundation holds including front hold, side and back hold are each demonstrated and practiced during the session. For parents, this knowledge instills confidence and makes baby feel more assured in and around water. "Splash Time encourages parents to have fun and promotes one-on-one bonding with their child in a social aquatic 'play group' environment. A new environment and new physical activity will also result in baby being relaxed and sleeping well after class." Sessions will be run with one parent per baby in the water at a time. Bookings are essential via: https://splashtime.com.au/

It's Splash Time for bubs at Hurstville and Bexley