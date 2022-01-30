Weekly Wrap: Proud to have joined the Leader team

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, As today is the first wrap from this pen (keyboard), allow me to introduce myself. I signed on with what we know today as Australian Community Media in 2000 as a reporter in Western Sydney, covering the regions of Blacktown and Penrith. Over the years I have served at numerous mastheads, and while each have been extremely different, it has been the strong connection with community forged at each that has kept me tied to the profession. As editor, I have been at the helm of the Blacktown Sun, St Marys Star, Liverpool and Fairfield Champions, and most recently, the Hawkesbury Gazette. I consider this current placement at the Leader a privilege and look forward to discovering what is at the heart of your community. But that's enough about me ... Here are some of the highlights from our newsroom this week. Murray Trembath writes of anger in the Shire over the Liberal Party's "move to impose" a Manly resident as its Federal candidate for the seat of Hughes to take on Craig Kelly. Jim Gainsford reports that a single street in Wolli Creek is earmarked for more than $80 million in development providing 254 apartments in three separate applications lodged with Bayside Council. Eva Kolimar relayed the great news about university hopefuls receiving their second round offers, including Menai triplets Marina, Luiza and Juliana Dorfman Knijnik. A hearty congratulations to this year's Sutherland Shire Australia Day Award winners. This also extends to Bayside Council's citizen of the year and Georges River Council's citizen of the year. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Acting Editor.