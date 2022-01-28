Little Lunar rises over Hurstville

latest-news,

Georges River Council kicks off the Year of the Tiger with its Little Lunar celebration this afternoon. The celebration will feature markets, food, the Year of the Tiger themed giant sculpture, 3D chalk artworks and traditional live cultural performances. It will be a chance to sample a variety of food stalls including sizzling dumplings, pork buns, Hoisin duck tacos, Chinese style stir fried mushroom tacos, Pulled pork rolls, and freshly squeezed sugar cane juice. Entertainment will include performances by the Yau Kung Mun Lion Dance troupe, a giant inflated roving tiger, jugglers, Asian cultural dances and an appearance by the God of Wealth to hand out red pocket for an extra prosperous year. Highlights will include a three-metre high Feli - a balancing tiger sculpture and a giant 3D tiger chalk artwork for selfie moments. The evening kicks off the start of Good Taste month in Georges River willl feature a number of events and culinary tours showcasing the area's unique and diverse cuisine. The Little Lunar event will take place from 4pm to 10pm in Hurstville Plaza and Forest Road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/c3bc3be0-8df4-4f65-b6fa-82e46441a916.jpg/r4_38_778_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg