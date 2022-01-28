Vaccination bookings for 5 to 11 year olds

community,

South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's St George Hospital Vaccination Hub will be open tomorrow (Saturday 29 January 2022 from 8am to 3pm) to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds. Limited walk-in spots are available, but booking is the best way to secure a time at: https://nswhvam.health.nsw.gov.au/vam Bookings are also available for; Wednesday 2 February (8am to 8pm) Saturday 5 February (8am to 3pm) Wednesday 9 February (8am to 8pm) Enter the St George Hospital using the Belgrave Street entrance in Kogarah. Please note a parent or guardian must accompany the child who is being vaccinated. For a complete list of NSW Health vaccination clinics; https://www.nsw.gov.au/.../nsw-health-vaccination-clinics

