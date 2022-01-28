Vaccination bookings for 5 to 11 year olds

  1. Home
Vaccination for children: Limited walk-in spots are available, but booking is the best way to secure a time.
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's St George Hospital Vaccination Hub will be open tomorrow (Saturday 29 January 2022 from 8am to 3pm) to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds.

Limited walk-in spots are available, but booking is the best way to secure a time at: https://nswhvam.health.nsw.gov.au/vam

Bookings are also available for;

Wednesday 2 February (8am to 8pm)

Saturday 5 February (8am to 3pm)

Wednesday 9 February (8am to 8pm)

Enter the St George Hospital using the Belgrave Street entrance in Kogarah.

Please note a parent or guardian must accompany the child who is being vaccinated.

For a complete list of NSW Health vaccination clinics;

https://www.nsw.gov.au/.../nsw-health-vaccination-clinics