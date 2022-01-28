Vaccination bookings for 5 to 11 year olds
Community
South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's St George Hospital Vaccination Hub will be open tomorrow (Saturday 29 January 2022 from 8am to 3pm) to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds.
Limited walk-in spots are available, but booking is the best way to secure a time at: https://nswhvam.health.nsw.gov.au/vam
Bookings are also available for;
Wednesday 2 February (8am to 8pm)
Saturday 5 February (8am to 3pm)
Wednesday 9 February (8am to 8pm)
Enter the St George Hospital using the Belgrave Street entrance in Kogarah.
Please note a parent or guardian must accompany the child who is being vaccinated.
For a complete list of NSW Health vaccination clinics;