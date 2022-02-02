st ursula's college, atar, hsc achievers, early entry, st george

St Ursula's College student Elizabeth Rolls was one of thousands awaiting the release of HSC results and ATARs in NSW last month. However, Elizabeth had a head start due to university early entry programs. Such programs allow school leavers to secure placements in university courses before they even sit their HSC exams. Despite the challenges of lockdowns and COVD-19, four St Ursula's College Kingsgrove students made the HSC Top Achievers list, five were named in the All Rounders Merit list and 85 students received 193 mentions on the Distinguished Achievers list. The student's HSC results saw them rank fourth in all Sydney systemic Catholic schools and 69th on the Sydney Morning Herald's Top 150 Schools in the State list. But that isn't the College's only remarkable achievement. "Of the 164 Year 12 St Ursula's students sitting their HSC in 2021, 107 received early entry offers from Australian universities, with around 180 offers received in total," College Principal Mary Leask said. She believes the results come down to the impressive work of students, in addition to the College's Future Pathways Program. "We actively encourage students to apply for early entry and be forward-thinking when it comes to their pathways after graduation, with discussions starting early and our careers advisors putting a lot into helping students identify courses that suit their passions and needs," she said. Elizabeth - who was the St Ursula's recipient of the 2021 Archbishop's Award for Student Excellence - received two early entry offers, including one to study a Bachelor of Primary Education at the University of Notre Dame, which she accepted. St Ursula's VET Coordinator/Pathways Coach Amina Fisher said knowing they have received an early entry offer can help alleviate the pressure and anxiety surrounding the HSC and allow the student to better focus on exams. Mrs Leask said their mission at St Ursula's was to "Ignite the Spirit" in their students by inspiring them to follow their passions and empowering them to go on to be young women of action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/e2867435-1a41-493a-914e-e223eba843fe.jpg/r239_822_2268_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

St Ursula's College early entry program can create opportunity

