Rewarding role in emergency services

A career in emergency services was naturally on the agenda for Superintendent Brett Standaloft. With a father in the police force, he grew up with a connection to emergency services from a young age, and went on to become a paramedic. Now the Zone Manager at the Sydney Control Centre, Clinical Operations, Mr Standaloft, of Oyster Bay, has become a mentor to others. With more than 25 years of dedication to NSW Ambulance, he received an Ambulance Service Medal in this year's Australia Day Honours. Highly experienced in managerial roles, Mr Standaloft has been in charge of large scale system developments. He was instrumental in designing and implementing the Inter CAD Electronic Messaging System (ICEMS) and the Control Resourcing Electronic Worksheet (CREWS). ICEMS is a peer-to-peer electronic communications system between emergency services and public safety organisations. It enables the exchange of incident requests and messages, reducing the need for phone communications. CREWS enables greater visibility of the workforce when on duty. It increases access to information, reporting and planning capabilities, while boosting the visibility of paramedic welfare and fatigue. The important job of processing Triple-0 calls, providing medical advice and ambulance deployment is all in a day's work. "Managing the flow of ambulances...it's a big job," he said. "There's been a dramatic increase in workload and we only have a very finite set of resources. "It's been the most challenging period in my career without a doubt but what's attractive about the job is the unknown - it's varied and vast."

