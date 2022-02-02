futsal, indoor, indoor 5s futsal, arncliffe youth centre, soccer, football, st george

Indoor 5s Futsal has added Arncliffe Youth Centre to their list of venues. Based on soccer, the mostly indoor game offers a fast-paced way to keep fit and make friends. Director Frank Rossi said "futsal is to soccer what squash is to tennis". "The games are short (40 minutes with 17-minute halves) and feature high intensity and high scores," he said. "Many outdoor football players use Futsal as a training tool to increase their ball control and stamina. "And even though it's a five-a-side game, we recommend teams of seven or eight to allow for frequent substitutions because 40 minutes of non-stop action can be a long time." Competitions are currently played at Sydney University on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; at Camperdown Tennis Centre on Mondays; and at Ryde Aquatic Centre on Thursdays. Players can also take part in the game on Mondays and Saturdays at Arncliffe. Mr Rossi said the Arncliffe Youth Centre was a new sports, recreation and community focused venue incorporated into the "Bloom" mixed-use residential and commercial complex at 9 Townsend Place, Arncliffe. "The facility is the first of its kind in Bayside and came about as the result of a community and councillor-driven initiative many years in the making," he said. "The centre will focus on supporting, developing and empowering young people across Bayside." Mr Rossi said the Indoor 5s Futsal Club began in the early 1980s under the name of NSW Futsal Association Ltd. "The association continued growing the sport over the following decades and now boasts more than 25,000 players from clubs and schools across the state. "In 2000 the Indoor 5s Futsal Club was incorporated to oversee the development of local clubs, centres and school competitions while NSW Futsal Association Ltd retained its responsibilities as the state's peak body," he said. The competition caters for players of all ages in both Mens only and Mixed competitions. It is hoped that the increased interest in the game generated by the Arncliffe venue will result in the establishment of teams for Juniors and Women. Mr Rossi said the game was considered social but is run as a league. "For example our competitions run for 10 rounds plus finals over a total period of 12 weeks," he said. "We have up to four divisions which cater for players who are just beginners, all the way through to the veterans who have been playing for years." To find out more information you can visit the website at www.indoor5s.com.au or visit the Facebook page. You can also email indoor5s@hotmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/5af4edd5-146d-4972-9335-b8293fa23791.JPG/r0_302_3557_2312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Head indoors: futsal promises to be fast and fun

