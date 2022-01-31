community, st george hospital, sutherland hospital, calvary healthcare sydney, south eastern sydney local health district

Seeing their senior colleagues battle a tough couple of years on the COVID-19 pandemic frontline has been an inspiring journey for these young interns. Rather than feeling anxious by the pressures of a challenging period, they have pushed forward with their ambitious learning curve. St George and Sutherland hospitals have welcomed new interns, who will begin their medical careers for the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District. NSW Health has given more than 1000 interns their starting blocks in the wards. It is a record number of new starters and the most of any state or territory in Australia. The local health district gets 106 interns this year. There will be 49 at St George, 18 at Sutherland and two at Calvary Healthcare Sydney. Many of them have already worked as Assistants in Medicine or student vaccinators as part of the COVID-19 workforce response. As part of on-the-job training, interns rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience across two-year contracts. They will also join different units in each hospital, including surgery and emergency medicine. Each intern is required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become independent practitioners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/78dd7ea0-fa4d-40df-87eb-e6e5e8edab6d.jpg/r0_43_2971_1722_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg