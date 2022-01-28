Bayside lighting the way for a safe community

latest-news,

Robbery in the Bayside Local Government Area is down as is non-domestic assault while incidents of domestic violence, intimidation and stalking have increased. In the ranking of major offences with 120 other NSW councils, Bayside's major offences were fraud, robbery, vandalism and malicious damage, domestic violence, non-domestic assault, and intimidation and stalking. Despite this, 78 per cent of residents say they feel safe living in Bayside local government area. The figures released by Bayside Council the council to support its draft Community Safety program for 2022-2026. Bayside was ranked 17th out of 120 councils for incidents of fraud. While incidents of fraud are increasing, the two to five year trend to September 2020 is "stable and significant" according to a council report. Fraud includes unauthorised access to funds, scam, and obtaining funds and failure to pay. The council was ranked 31th for robberty. The majority of robberies occur without a weapon and are based on threat or use of force. Robbery is most common in car parks and private residences and mostly occurs during week days. 52 incidents of robbery occurred in the year to September 2020, These was down by 40.9 per cent. 2019/20 saw a decrease in the number of graffiti incidents in the bayside LGA following a trend of steadily declining numbers over recent years. Domestic and family violence has increased by 8.9 per cent from 2015 to 2020. Bayside is ranked high for incidents of domestic violence (64th) when compared with Georges River (82nd) and Sutherland Shire (83rd). Non-domestic assault in Bayside was trending down to September, 2020 by 11.5 per cent over the previous two years. Bayside ranks(78th) compared with Georges River (76th) and Sutherland Shire (86th). There were 686 incidents of intimidation and stalking in Bayside in the year to September 2020, up 28 per cent in the past two years. In 2018/19 the council conducted a Community Satisfaction Survey. Respondents identified feeling safe as one of the key drivers of their quality of life. The results showed the following: 78 per cent of residents feel safe in Bayside; 72 per cent of residents can call on a neighbour or local relative if they need assistance; 69 per cent of residents feel safe using public facilities; 49 per cent of residents believe there is a good range of community groups and support networks for residents; and 88 per cent of residents feel satisfied that graffiti is adequately removed. The council wants to continue this trend by updating its Community Safety Strategy for the next four years. The strategy aims to minimise crime and improve safety. This will be done by enhancing safety in public places by design, activating town centres, removing graffiti, updating CCTV programs, promoting road safety, preventing and reporting domestic violence, addressing alcohol and other drug home, keeping children safe, keeping homeless people safe, targeting crime through education, and developing proactive partnerships with government local agencies including police and community groups. Bayside Council is seeking community feedback on its draft Community Safety Strategy. To view the strategy go to: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/community-safety-strategy-2022-2026 To view a hardcopy phone contact Bayside Council on 1300 581 299 or by email council@bayside.nsw.gov.au. The last day to give feedback is 5pm, March 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/7f27ba0f-b36d-4935-9ba8-8e802be7eb56.png/r0_59_590_392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg