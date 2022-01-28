  1. Home
$1 million funding boost ramps up Penshurst skate park project

Oatley MP Mark Coure, Cr Sam Elmir and Sandy Grekas with skateboarders at Olds Park Penshurst.
Georges River Council has received $1 million in funding for upgrades at Olds Park, Penshurst including construction of a modern skate park.

Provided under the NSW Government's Greater Cities Sport Facility Fund, the upgrade will include reconfiguring the adjoining netball courts.

Last October, Georges River Council supported a report that the construction of new skate park facilities at Olds Park be considered as part of the council's 2022/23 budget preparation process.

A council spokeswoman said at the time that the current skate park in Penshurst was constructed in the late 1970s and contained "dated facilities including a skate bowl with two small ramps".

"The evolution of skate park design has seen a significant shift from the previous perceptions of a counterculture, with councils now providing facilities to accommodate skateboard, BMX, scooters and inline skating, defined as active recreation facilities; as well as passive recreation facilities," she said.

Georges River Councillor for Blakehurst Ward, Sam Elmir, said the new skate-park will provide a much-needed and inclusive community precinct.

"Local residents have consistently outlined the need for a local skate-park and this investment will create a modern precinct that can be accessed and enjoyed by residents of all ages and abilities," Councillor Elmir said.

In early 2018, former Councillor Sandy Grekas, tabled a petition from two local boys calling for a skate-park.

"I am thrilled that the skate-park is finally going ahead. It is a huge win for kids and families who no longer have to travel outside the area for a modern skate park and I would like to thank Josh and Riley for their hard work in starting the petition," Ms Grekas said.

Oatley MP, Mark Coure said, "Olds Park is a central community hub utilised by local residents across the St George area.

"This investment will modernise the precinct, create new facilities and provide a more inclusive space for the community," he said.

