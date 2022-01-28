$1 million funding boost ramps up Penshurst skate park project

latest-news,

Georges River Council has received $1 million in funding for upgrades at Olds Park, Penshurst including construction of a modern skate park. Provided under the NSW Government's Greater Cities Sport Facility Fund, the upgrade will include reconfiguring the adjoining netball courts. Last October, Georges River Council supported a report that the construction of new skate park facilities at Olds Park be considered as part of the council's 2022/23 budget preparation process. A council spokeswoman said at the time that the current skate park in Penshurst was constructed in the late 1970s and contained "dated facilities including a skate bowl with two small ramps". "The evolution of skate park design has seen a significant shift from the previous perceptions of a counterculture, with councils now providing facilities to accommodate skateboard, BMX, scooters and inline skating, defined as active recreation facilities; as well as passive recreation facilities," she said. Georges River Councillor for Blakehurst Ward, Sam Elmir, said the new skate-park will provide a much-needed and inclusive community precinct. "Local residents have consistently outlined the need for a local skate-park and this investment will create a modern precinct that can be accessed and enjoyed by residents of all ages and abilities," Councillor Elmir said. In early 2018, former Councillor Sandy Grekas, tabled a petition from two local boys calling for a skate-park. "I am thrilled that the skate-park is finally going ahead. It is a huge win for kids and families who no longer have to travel outside the area for a modern skate park and I would like to thank Josh and Riley for their hard work in starting the petition," Ms Grekas said. Oatley MP, Mark Coure said, "Olds Park is a central community hub utilised by local residents across the St George area. "This investment will modernise the precinct, create new facilities and provide a more inclusive space for the community," he said. For the full list of recipients and for further information on the Fund, please visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/309ff5d4-95b0-467c-8dd8-72527b44acfd.JPG/r520_1071_3513_2762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg