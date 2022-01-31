latest-news,

Harry Williams was born in the Dragons heartland but played junior soccer for the St George Police Boys, he later joined the first grade St George-Budapest squad and has now been inducted in the 2020 Hall of Champions. After rising through the ranks, Williams was recruited for the national side at just age 19. Williams' club form was so impressive that it took just six senior games for Australia Coach Ralé Rasic to select him in the 1970 world tour. In doing so he became Australia's first Indigenous Socceroo, and his remarkable journey would ultimately lead him to take part in Australia's first appearance at the World Cup finals in 1974. Williams notable career included 43 games for Australia, including 20 internationals and a 1975 match against Manchester United. Since retiring he has been instrumental in helping to develop Indigenous players, and playing a crucial role linking Indigenous communities with state and national initiatives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/3dcf410d-e3f6-4a68-af65-258b5f589caa.jpg/r0_241_3072_1977_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg