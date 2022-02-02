latest-news, Sutherland Shire Council, COVID, waste collection service, facilities clos, Transport for NSW

Sutherland Shire Council's waste collection service has been stretched to the limit and some facilities temporarily closed due to COVID. Another challenge has coincided - trying to maintain parks, sporting fields and other grass areas where there has been rapid growth caused by high rainfall. The latter issue is also affecting Transport for NSW, which is responsible for maintaining median strips and verges on major roads, including the southern approach to Captain Cook Bridge, where grass is out of control. A council spokesman said, as was the case throughout the community, the pandemic had presented a number of challenges, particularly in effectively managing its workforce as local case numbers surged. A "significant number of council staff, either confirmed cases or close contacts, had been forced to isolate. "Council has worked diligently to redeploy staff where necessary to ensure minimal disruption to the services we provide to the community," he said. The spokesman said a large number of waste collection workers were affected by localised lockdowns last year, and again in recent months due to spikes in case numbers. The council had responded by redeploying staff and fleet vehicles where necessary and increasing the operating hours of waste collection services. "Spikes in COVID infection among council staff have at times necessitated periodic short term closures of council facilities, such as council operated child care centres and the plant nursery at Gymea, where council has been unable to continue operating these facilities due to a shortage of specialised staff," he said. "Thankfully, these closures have usually been very brief, and our community has been exceptionally understanding." The spokesman said parks operation staff had been working extra shifts, focusing on maintaining sports field playing surfaces. A Transport for NSW spokesman said it maintained about 4000 kilometres of roads in Sydney alone," he said. "We mow eight times a year in Sydney but summer is when we are busiest, as the grass grows at a much quicker rate. "This year we are seeing even bigger and repeated spikes in grass growth, given the significant stream of rain as a result of La Nina. "The La Nina summer brought a record number of rain days to Sydney in November and frequent rain in December. "It has also brought humid conditions, which are ideal to stimulate vegetation growth. "COVID-19 has also had an impact on our Transport for NSW maintenance operations, however we remain committed to maintaining grass median strips as well as possible despite the current challenges."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/84b6ffbf-ed0e-4d54-8d3d-12f3dad8c2d0.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg