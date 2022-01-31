latest-news,

Harrison Crowe has gone back to back ,after winning the 2022 Australian Master of the Amateurs he has now taken out the 2022 NSW Amateur Championship at the Illawarra's Shell Cove. Bexley junior Crowe and Sarah Hammett from the Gold Coast who is the recent SA Junior Amateur and ACT Week Of Golf champion,are now the respective men's and women's champions after a day of spectacular golf at The Links Shell Cove. Crowe, 20, reinforced his status as a blue-chip property of Australian amateur golf with a six and four victory in his 36-hole final over the emerging Jye Halls. The St. Michael's member made four birdies in the closing six holes of the morning round to establish a five-hole buffer at the break. And while Jye Halls, 17, pushed hard to bridge the gap in the afternoon phase, Crowe answered every challenge in style. The Mollymook and New South Wales teenager threw four birdies at Crowe in the third stretch of nine holes. But Crowe, the recently crowned Master of the Amateurs and Vic Amateur champion, responded with five of his own to win his home state's crown. "I was happy with that because Jye played great golf out there and I really felt like I had to push to keep things in check," said Crowe, who was calm throughout the day, but drawn into a rare fist pump with a downhill birdie putt on the 26th hole. "That was massive," he said after knocking in his slider seconds after Halls' curling eagle try stayed out. "Jye was coming at me, I thought, and just starting to get into the match again, so I needed that to sort of steady things a bit. "He was a bit stiff with his own birdie putt on the (27th) and from there I just played steady golf." he said The women's match was epic and tight throughout, yet never tense as the combatants were best of mates. Crowes rankings are now on the rise and he will next play the Golf Challenge NSW Open Championship with tournament dates set to tee off on March 17 to 20 .

