Little Lunar takes wing over Hurstville

The Year of the Tiger got off to a roaring start in Hurstville yesterday with Georges River Council's colourful Little Lunar celebration. Participants were greeted by a three-metre high balancing tiger sculpture standing in Hurstville Plaza. The traditional Chinese New Year lion dancers performed along Forest Road and in the plaza accompanied by flutes and drums to bring good fortune and chase away evil spirits. They were accompanied by the God of Wealth handing out red envelopes traditionally given to children on Chinese New Year for good luck and prosperity. The entertainment continued with performances by the Yau Kung Mun Lion Dance troupe, a giant inflated roving tiger, jugglers, Asian cultural dances. The celebrations were to welcome in the Year of the Tiger. The Tiger is the third of 12 astrology signs in the Zodiac and occurs every 12 years. People born in 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 or 2010 are ruled by the Tiger. The southern end of Forest Road hosted a variety of food stalls including sizzling dumplings, pork buns, Hoisin duck tacos, Chinese style stir fried mushroom tacos, Pulled pork rolls, and freshly squeezed sugar cane juice. The Little Lunar celebration is the start of Georges River Council's In Good Taste month featuring a number of events and culinary tours showcasing the area's diverse cuisine. Night markets will be held on Friday, February 4, 11 and 18 on the corner of Forest Road and Macmahon Street, Hurstville. For full event program please visit: Georges River Council - In Good Taste

