The Valuer General decreased the value of my Land in 2020 after the last council amalgamation to below the 2018 level purportedly to even up Kogarah with Hurstville, then the new council increased the rates by 10 per cent on the lower value in dollar terms but the increased rate was over 30 per cent and now the Valuer General according to Jim Gainsford's article will increase the land again so that our rates paid to the council will dramatically rise, even if the council rate does not change and even more dramatically if it does. Now with all of the new plans for the Mortdale Masterplan our properties ,if the Draft plan is passed, may be devalued by over congestion /higher density unless the new council puts a stop to it . All because we live near a railway station and they want to develop our land to accommodate 14000 more dwellings thereby destroying our Villages and replacing them with Townships. Georges River already has a higher density of more than 4000 people per square kilometre compared to a lot of other councils, eg Sutherland , Warringah and Dominic P's Epping which has half our density . We have protested at the council election, and need to continue to protest to ensure the Council refuses to accomodate more people until other Metropolitan councils with lower densities near Railway stations have their densities increased to the same level . David Martin, Mortdale

Your say: Big increase in land values