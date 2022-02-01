latest-news,

It was fitting that on Saturday, as Ollie Hoare won the prestigious Wanamaker Mile in an Australian record time, the running of the second Elzy Wellings 1000 showed off Sutherland Athletics Club's commitment to help local athletes. Last year Olympian Hoare took the crown in the Men's 1000m event and Sutherland's Ivy Boothroyd was the winner of the women's race. This year, 15-year-old Boothroyd did the double, breaking away early and decimating the small field to win in 2.48 a new NSW record. "I've just had some time off and have used this event to start my competition year positively " she said "My aim this year is to win the national titles" The men's was a bigger field and from the gun Trinity runner Theo Christian from Barden Ridge hit the front pursued by a trio of Sutherland runners who kept him honest. On the last lap Bankstown's Harrison McGill, who had just won the 3000 metres event, pushed Christian to sprint the last 100 metres for the close victory in 2.35. "I heard McGill coming, but I still had some left to finish him off," Christian said The former local little A's Illawong runner said his focus was on the NSW juniors and National titles this year. The event honors Sutherland Club member and two time Olympian Eloise Wellings, who has competed for the club since she was a junior. She just missed medaling at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games (4th; 5000m) and the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games (5th, 5000m; 6th, 10000m). She competed at the London and Rio Games. Eloise has now turned her sights on the marathon and had an exceptional debut at the London Marathon with a time of 2:29:42. She finished in 14th, which was the fastest debut run by an Australian female, and she also finished second in the Melbourne Marathon in (2:29:20) to finish within the qualification standard for this year's World Titles. Elzy finished second in the 10,000 Zatopek race on Wednesday in Melbourne and said she aims to get to the Japan or Boston Marathon. "I am in the World Championship team but I'm trying to get to my fifth Commonwealth Games. I'm currently the fourth fastest and they only take three."

