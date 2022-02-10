latest-news, charity bounce, curry brand, arncliffe youth centre

An Australian-first has shot to new heights at Arncliffe Youth Centre. Young athletes were thrilled to see the reveal of their court makeover, thanks to an international project linked to an NBA great. As part of an ongoing partnership and a first global joint venture between Curry Brand and Charity Bounce, youth will benefit from their latest surface. Founded in 2016, Charity Bounce is an organisation that aims to inspire change, build resiliency and positive job opportunities for young people at risk. With a focus on Indigenous youth, culturally diverse communities, and newly-arrived refugees, the idea is to use the power of sport to unite. Curry Brand is named after US basketball star Stephen Curry, the NBA great has long been dedicated to making basketball accessible for all. Charity Bounce has rejuvenated the facilities in Arncliffe into the first official Curry Brand basketball court outside of the US. The new Arncliffe Youth Centre is focused on supporting young people in Bayside Council. It became apparent that the hard floor courts were unsuitable to host elite basketball programs. With the new court installed, Charity Bounce will launch a calendar of weekly programs and initiatives to support and empower youth athletes in the neighborhood and surrounding areas. Primary and high schools will be welcomed to access the new court.

