Car crashes into Kurnell shop

community, kurnell friendly grocer

A car crashed into a shop at Kurnell on Saturday, January 29, narrowly missing people inside. The 4WD smashed into the Friendly Grocer store on Torres Road at about 11am, leaving a trail of shattered glass. Shop co-owner Kelvin Zhou said a car rolled in from the car park at the front of the shop. "My aunt Jenny who is the co-owner was inside and saw this SUV going into the shop," he said. "It wasn't fast, it was very slow but it crushed the whole front. The driver was yelling that she couldn't stop. "Luckily the front of the shop is where the fridge is. The counter where Jenny was is at the back and there was only one customer inside. Very lucky nobody was hurt. "We were closed for half a day while we cleaned up because it was too dangerous." The incident is being investigated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/8a64b40e-eaca-44b0-94a8-f4e9689e26bf.jpg/r0_520_1504_1370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg